WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stake Raised by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 27.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

