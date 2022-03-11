Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $56.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been given a $56.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

NYSE WPM traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 399,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,183. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

