Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $56.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been given a $56.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.
NYSE WPM traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 399,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,183. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
