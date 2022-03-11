Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) PT Lowered to $8.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 165.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.
NYSE UP opened at $3.20 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.