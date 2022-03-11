WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $392.90 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00063416 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015141 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005472 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001045 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000942 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

