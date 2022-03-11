Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 575,200 shares, a growth of 396.7% from the February 13th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on WHITF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

WHITF opened at $2.94 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.