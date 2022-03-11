Whiteheart 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $36,345.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $36,345.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $270.86 or 0.00686914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

