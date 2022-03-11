Wilder World (WILD) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $109.54 million and $1.84 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

