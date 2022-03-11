William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

SMG stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $114.98 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $1,027,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.