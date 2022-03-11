William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

SMG stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $114.98 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $1,027,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

