William Blair Comments on Stevanato Group Spa’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

NYSE:STVN opened at €15.52 ($16.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.09. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.72).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.