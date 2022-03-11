William Blair Comments on Stevanato Group Spa’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:STVN opened at €15.52 ($16.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.09. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.72).
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
