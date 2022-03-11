William Blair Comments on Stevanato Group Spa’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

NYSE:STVN opened at €15.52 ($16.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.09. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.72).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.