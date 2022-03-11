William Robert Peterson Sells 9,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.22, for a total value of C$733,570.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,548,253.18.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05.

On Thursday, January 13th, William Robert Peterson purchased 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total value of C$485,545.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$77.63. 13,060,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$35.83 and a 1 year high of C$79.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.26. The stock has a market cap of C$90.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

