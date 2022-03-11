WINkLink One Day Trading Volume Reaches $178.13 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $250.91 million and approximately $178.13 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.48 or 0.06605973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.34 or 0.99912755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041821 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,855,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

