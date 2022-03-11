WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.97

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.97 and traded as low as $34.42. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 1,148,563 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 23.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 798,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,848,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth $14,075,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 57,492 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 315,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.