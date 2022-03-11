WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.49. Approximately 448,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 194,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27.

Get WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 585.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 85.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $241,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.