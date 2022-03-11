Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). Wolfspeed posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.98 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOLF. Piper Sandler raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

WOLF opened at $96.13 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $142.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.66.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

