Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.76) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.64) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.84) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.14) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 920 ($12.05).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 613.50 ($8.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 787.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 835.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.21. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 592.50 ($7.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979 ($12.83).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

