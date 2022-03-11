WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$200.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

Shares of WSP Global stock remained flat at $$127.59 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.23. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $92.43 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

