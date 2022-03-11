WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$201.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSP. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$188.14.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP Global stock traded down C$2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$166.24. The stock had a trading volume of 158,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$168.06. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$115.25 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The firm has a market cap of C$19.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.24.

In related news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$6,165,861.68. Insiders sold a total of 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 over the last 90 days.

WSP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.