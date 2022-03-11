WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$200.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$200.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$188.14.

WSP traded down C$2.41 on Friday, reaching C$166.24. The company had a trading volume of 158,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,098. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$166.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. WSP Global has a one year low of C$115.25 and a one year high of C$187.94.

In other news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551 over the last three months.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

