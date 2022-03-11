XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $26.07

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.07, but opened at $27.07. XPeng shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 97,477 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

