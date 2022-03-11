XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $117.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.93, but opened at $69.67. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 14,619 shares.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after purchasing an additional 178,804 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,216,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.