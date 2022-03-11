XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XPO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

XPO stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after buying an additional 178,804 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,216,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

