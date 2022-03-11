XSGD Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $183.55 million and $1.01 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.57 or 0.06577759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.23 or 0.99848490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042078 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 253,738,191 coins and its circulating supply is 248,214,039 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

