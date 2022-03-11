XTRABYTES Reaches Market Capitalization of $337,155.29 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $337,155.29 and approximately $26.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

