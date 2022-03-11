YAM V3 (YAM) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $123,981.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00105119 BTC.

YAM V3 is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,165,055 coins and its circulating supply is 13,213,599 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

