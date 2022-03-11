YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of YETI worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in YETI by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories.

