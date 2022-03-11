Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.16. Yext shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 21,518 shares traded.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $787.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

