YF Link (YFL) One Day Volume Hits $369,441.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $71.77 or 0.00183082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 5% against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $369,441.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

