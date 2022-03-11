Yokohama Rubber (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Trading Down 10.4%

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY – Get Rating) traded down 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

Get Yokohama Rubber alerts:

Yokohama Rubber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YORUY)

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited manufactures and sells tires, industrial products, and golf products in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through Tires, Multiple Business (MB), and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) segments. The Tires segment offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks; trucks and buses; construction and mining equipment; and motor sports, as well as tire tubes, aluminium alloy wheels, and other peripheral products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yokohama Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokohama Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.