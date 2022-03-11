Yokohama Rubber (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Trading Down 10.4%

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY – Get Rating) traded down 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.
Yokohama Rubber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YORUY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yokohama Rubber (YORUY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Yokohama Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokohama Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.