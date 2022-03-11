Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.03

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.03 and last traded at $41.24, with a volume of 93848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,958,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

