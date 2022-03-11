YVS.Finance (YVS) One Day Volume Hits $33,845.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $126,970.33 and $33,845.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.48 or 0.06603219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.29 or 0.99755267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041964 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,275,111 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

