Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.99 million. 22nd Century Group posted sales of $6.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full-year sales of $37.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.82 million to $39.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 22nd Century Group.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

XXII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Dawson James increased their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 240,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 329,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.