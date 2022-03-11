Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $34.07 on Friday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,570,669.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

