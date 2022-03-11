Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.50 Million

Brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) to report $36.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.52 million and the highest is $38.48 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $30.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $145.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.82 million to $153.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.89 million, with estimates ranging from $140.95 million to $154.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $485.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.62. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.