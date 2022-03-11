Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post $0.86 EPS

Brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.82. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $79.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.