Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.98). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 522.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

