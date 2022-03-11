Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Brokerages expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) to post $940,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 million and the lowest is $750,000.00. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $9.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PolarityTE.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of PTE stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.97. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.44.
About PolarityTE (Get Rating)
PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.
