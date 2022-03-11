Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Brokerages expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) to post $940,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 million and the lowest is $750,000.00. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $9.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PolarityTE.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.97. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

