Zacks: Analysts Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.03 Million

Equities analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $29.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.28 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $26.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $97.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.14 million to $98.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $117.71 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AcuityAds.

ATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in AcuityAds by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AcuityAds by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

ATY opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

