Zacks: Analysts Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $493.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.