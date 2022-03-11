Zacks: Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) will post sales of $214.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.46 million. ContextLogic posted sales of $772.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.30 million to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.30 million to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $33,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 44,772 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $146,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,785 shares of company stock worth $1,571,825 in the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ContextLogic by 671.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,918 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ContextLogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.06 on Friday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

