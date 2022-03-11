Zacks: Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will post $26.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.70 million to $27.28 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.16 million to $116.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $123.85 million, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $131.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.