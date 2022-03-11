Zacks: Analysts Expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

MBRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MBRX stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

