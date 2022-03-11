Zacks: Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will report $111.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.67 million. MP Materials reported sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $456.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $564.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $693.10 million, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $860.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of MP opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $19,383,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,636,876 shares of company stock valued at $202,934,740 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 13.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.