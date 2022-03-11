Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,622. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $802.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 332,854 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,468 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

