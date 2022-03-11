Zacks: Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

UMPQ opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Umpqua by 368.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 424,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.