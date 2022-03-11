Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.15 Million

Brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) to report $195.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $195.30 million. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $143.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $763.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.40 million to $763.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $877.95 million, with estimates ranging from $877.70 million to $878.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,312,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,934,000. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGM opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

