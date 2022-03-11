Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.12). BioCardia reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioCardia.

A number of analysts have commented on BCDA shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

BioCardia stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,555. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.35. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

