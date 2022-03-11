Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $638.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will announce $638.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630.90 million and the highest is $646.67 million. Envista reported sales of $709.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $199,977.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,414 shares of company stock worth $5,406,328 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,364,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

NYSE NVST opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. Envista has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

