Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLMN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

In other news, CMO Jarrod Streng bought 9,500 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $99,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,520,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

