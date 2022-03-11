Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). nLIGHT posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

LASR opened at $15.47 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $685.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 363,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 62.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

