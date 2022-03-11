Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.40 Million

Analysts expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $26.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $173.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $176.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $254.78 million, with estimates ranging from $249.05 million to $257.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rover Group.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rover Group stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Rover Group has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $15.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.
Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
